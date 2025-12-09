Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th FTW Sets Pilot Production Record, Graduates Class With Most Nations Represented

    12.10.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Notice 

    82nd Training Wing

    WICHITA FALLS, Texas — ENJJPT Class 25-08 stands for a group photo following their graduation, at the Wichita Falls Multipurpose Event Center, Sept. 11, 2025. This graduation ceremony marked a historic milestone for the 80th Flying Training Wing. With their completion, ENJJPT graduated 175 pilots in fiscal year 2025 - the wing’s highest annual output since before 2015. Class 25-08 included students from eight of ENJJPT’s 14 partner nations: seven Americans, six Belgians, five Norwegians, two Germans, and one each from Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. David Petzold)

    VIRIN: 251210-F-MU674-9860
