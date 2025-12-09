80th FTW Sets Pilot Production Record, Graduates Class With Most Nations Represented

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — ENJJPT Class 25-08 stands for a group photo following their graduation, at the Wichita Falls Multipurpose Event Center, Sept. 11, 2025. This graduation ceremony marked a historic milestone for the 80th Flying Training Wing. With their completion, ENJJPT graduated 175 pilots in fiscal year 2025 - the wing’s highest annual output since before 2015. Class 25-08 included students from eight of ENJJPT’s 14 partner nations: seven Americans, six Belgians, five Norwegians, two Germans, and one each from Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. David Petzold)
