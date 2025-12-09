An Italian drone team prepares to fly their DJI drone during the first U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Dec. 8-10, 2025, in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The multinational competition assesses unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operator capabilities from 10 USAREUR-AF, Allied and Partner nation units, and reinforces the U.S. Army’s commitment to innovation and readiness while building esprit des corps and camaraderie. The winning team will move forward to compete in the U.S. Army’s BDWC, scheduled in 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 12:38
|Photo ID:
|9434072
|VIRIN:
|251207-A-FG761-3885
|Resolution:
|5358x3901
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Drone Competition 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.