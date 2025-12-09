Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Drone Competition 2025 [Image 6 of 7]

    USAREUR-AF Best Drone Competition 2025

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Italian drone team searches for an enemy vehicle during the first U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition, Dec. 8-10, 2025, in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The multinational competition assesses unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operator capabilities from 10 USAREUR-AF, Allied and Partner nation units, and reinforces the U.S. Army’s commitment to innovation and readiness while building esprit des corps and camaraderie. The winning team will move forward to compete in the U.S. Army’s BDWC, scheduled in 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 12:38
    Photo ID: 9434071
    VIRIN: 251207-A-FG761-9222
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Drone Competition 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

