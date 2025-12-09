The USAG-Miami MWR Jolly Jamboree brought the community together for a festive celebration! Lively music, local vendors, family fun, and a visit from Santa made it a memorable event.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 09:51
|Photo ID:
|9433512
|VIRIN:
|251206-D-SY612-1963
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|847.74 KB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Miami MWR Jolly Jamboree [Image 5 of 5], by Kathryn Haire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.