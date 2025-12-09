Winnin’ like a Griffin: Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Phoenix Raven lapel pin is worn by Senior Airman Seven Mittelstadt, 816th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member, for proper identification at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Oct. 20, 2025. The Phoenix Ravens is a small group of security forces members who protect aircraft and aircrews during ground operations in high-risk areas while supporting a wide range of missions, including exercises, contingencies and deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)