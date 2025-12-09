Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winnin’ like a Griffin: Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt [Image 8 of 8]

    Winnin’ like a Griffin: Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore 

    316th Wing

    The Phoenix Raven lapel pin is worn by Senior Airman Seven Mittelstadt, 816th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member, for proper identification at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Oct. 20, 2025. The Phoenix Ravens is a small group of security forces members who protect aircraft and aircrews during ground operations in high-risk areas while supporting a wide range of missions, including exercises, contingencies and deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 09:23
    Photo ID: 9433472
    VIRIN: 251020-F-XI802-1076
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Winnin' like a Griffin: Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

