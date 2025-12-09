Winnin’ like a Griffin: Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt, 816th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member, stands guard on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Oct. 20, 2025. Standing at the aircraft entrance and other points provide security once the aircraft has been properly secured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)