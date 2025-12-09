Winnin’ like a Griffin: Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt, 816th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member, performs an inspection for U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon Marshall, 816th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens program manager, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Oct. 20, 2025. Mittelstadt ensured his weapon was cleared for checkout to support a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)