    Winnin’ like a Griffin: Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt [Image 6 of 8]

    Winnin’ like a Griffin: Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt, 816th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member, performs an inspection for U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon Marshall, 816th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens program manager, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Oct. 20, 2025. Mittelstadt ensured his weapon was cleared for checkout to support a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 09:23
    Photo ID: 9433420
    VIRIN: 251020-F-XI802-1011
    Resolution: 3687x2950
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
