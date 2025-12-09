U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt, 816th Security Forces Squadron executive aircraft security member, performs an inspection for U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon Marshall, 816th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens program manager, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Oct. 20, 2025. Mittelstadt ensured his weapon was cleared for checkout to support a mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Martha Moore)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9433420
|VIRIN:
|251020-F-XI802-1011
|Resolution:
|3687x2950
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winnin’ like a Griffin: Senior Airman Steven Mittelstadt [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.