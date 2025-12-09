Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army paratrooper, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, walks to the parachute turn-in location after an airborne operation into Bunker Drop Zone at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 08:19
    Photo ID: 9433325
    VIRIN: 251209-A-XB890-1012
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 41.76 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation
    Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation
    Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation
    Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation
    Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation
    Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation
    Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation
    Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation
    Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download