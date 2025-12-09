Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army paratrooper, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, walks to the parachute turn-in location after an airborne operation into Bunker Drop Zone at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)