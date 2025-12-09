U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation into Bunker Drop Zone at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 08:19
|Photo ID:
|9433321
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-XB890-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.89 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sky Soldiers Airborne Operation [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.