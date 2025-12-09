Delivery of school supplies to the Social Grocery of the Municipality of Chania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 23, 2025) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay deliver school supplies to the Social Grocery of the Municipality of Chania to support community members in need, Sept. 23, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis, Public Affairs Specialist)