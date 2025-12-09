Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delivery of school supplies to the Social Grocery of the Municipality of Chania

    GREECE

    09.23.2025

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 23, 2025) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay deliver school supplies to the Social Grocery of the Municipality of Chania to support community members in need, Sept. 23, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis, Public Affairs Specialist)

    Greece
    ​​Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)​
    Souda Bay
    Crete

