    George Washington Sailors Conduct Sunrise Service

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bruce Morgan 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors, assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, participate in a sunrise service on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 7, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bruce Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 07:38
    Photo ID: 9433261
    VIRIN: 251207-N-SC273-1579
    Resolution: 4537x2836
    Size: 7.91 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, George Washington Sailors Conduct Sunrise Service, by PO2 Bruce Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

