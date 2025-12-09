George Washington Sailors Conduct Sunrise Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors, assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, participate in a sunrise service on the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 7, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bruce Morgan)