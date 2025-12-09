Sailors, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), stand watch at a fueling station during a fueling-at-sea evolution with Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 8, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bruce Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 07:40
|Photo ID:
|9433258
|VIRIN:
|251208-N-SC273-1342
|Resolution:
|4430x2953
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George Washington Conducts Fueling-at-Sea with Dewey, by PO2 Bruce Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.