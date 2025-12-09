A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron takes off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, to conduct routine Agile Combat Employment operations in Romania Dec. 3, 2025. Training along Europe’s Eastern Flank at Campia Turzii, Romania, demonstrated how NATO enables the United States to project and sustain combat airpower
alongside Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 06:05
|Photo ID:
|9433224
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-ZJ681-1311
|Resolution:
|6068x4045
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.