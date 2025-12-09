Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies [Image 2 of 2]

    510th &amp; 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron takes off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, to conduct routine Agile Combat Employment operations in Romania Dec. 3, 2025. Training along Europe’s Eastern Flank at Campia Turzii, Romania, demonstrated how NATO enables the United States to project and sustain combat airpower
    alongside Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies
    510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies

