A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron takes off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, to conduct routine Agile Combat Employment operations in Romania Dec. 3, 2025. Training along Europe’s Eastern Flank at Campia Turzii, Romania, demonstrated how NATO enables the United States to project and sustain combat airpower

alongside Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)