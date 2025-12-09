A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron flies towards Romania to execute routine Agile Combat Employment operations after taking off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 3, 2025. Training and teamwork across the NATO Alliance keeps the United States European Command ready and postured to deter against threats in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
