Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    510th &amp; 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron flies towards Romania to execute routine Agile Combat Employment operations after taking off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 3, 2025. Training and teamwork across the NATO Alliance keeps the United States European Command ready and postured to deter against threats in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 06:05
    Photo ID: 9433223
    VIRIN: 251203-F-ZJ681-1374
    Resolution: 6116x4077
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th & 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    510th &amp; 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies
    510th &amp; 555th FGS exercise ACE capabilities with Romanian Allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    WeAreNATO
    Romania
    NATO
    F16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download