Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing sits on the flightline at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 3, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical aerial refueling capability that expands the lethality of U.S., Allied and partner-nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)