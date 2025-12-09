Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, supplies fuel to a F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, during a refueling mission over the English Channel, Dec. 3, 2025. The 100th ARW provides fuel to U.S. and NATO Allies, as well as partner aircraft throughout Europe, thereby aiding in the receiver's mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 05:59
|Photo ID:
|9433219
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-IH537-1449
|Resolution:
|7007x4671
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|ENGLISH CHANNEL
