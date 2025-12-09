A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conducts a mission over the English Channel, Dec. 3, 2025. The F-35A is a fifth generation fighter that provides the joint warfighter unprecedented global precision attack capability against current and emerging threats, while complementing the Air Force’s air superiority fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 05:59
|Photo ID:
|9433218
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-IH537-1454
|Resolution:
|2919x4086
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|ENGLISH CHANNEL
This work, Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS