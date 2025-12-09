Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conducts a mission over the English Channel, Dec. 3, 2025. The F-35A is a fifth generation fighter that provides the joint warfighter unprecedented global precision attack capability against current and emerging threats, while complementing the Air Force’s air superiority fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)