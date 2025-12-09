Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW [Image 7 of 9]

    ENGLISH CHANNEL

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conducts a mission over the English Channel, Dec. 3, 2025. The F-35A is a fifth generation fighter that provides the joint warfighter unprecedented global precision attack capability against current and emerging threats, while complementing the Air Force’s air superiority fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

