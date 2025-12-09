Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW [Image 6 of 9]

    Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW

    ENGLISH CHANNEL

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during a refueling mission over the English Channel, Dec. 3, 2025. The 100th ARW provides partners with the critical air refueling bridge throughout the European theatre, which allows the Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    VIRIN: 251203-F-IH537-1465
    Location: ENGLISH CHANNEL
    This work, Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tankers
    fighters
    nkawtg
    F-35 A Lightning II

