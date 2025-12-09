Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during a refueling mission over the English Channel, Dec. 3, 2025. The 100th ARW provides partners with the critical air refueling bridge throughout the European theatre, which allows the Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)