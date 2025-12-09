Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Christian Villalobos, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Raymond Terrones, 100th AMXS E&E journeyman, conduct preflight checks on a KC-135 Statotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 3, 2025. Maintainers aid in making sure all components of an aircraft are serviced and ready to be used to carry out a safe and successful mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)