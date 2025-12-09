Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Coolbaugh, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, inspects an engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing before a refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 3, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical aerial refueling capability that expands the lethality of the U.S., Allied and partner-nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)