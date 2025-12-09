Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW [Image 4 of 9]

    Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Coolbaugh, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, inspects an engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing before a refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 3, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical aerial refueling capability that expands the lethality of the U.S., Allied and partner-nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 05:59
    Photo ID: 9433207
    VIRIN: 251203-F-IH537-1177
    Resolution: 7130x4011
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
