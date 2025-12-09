Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW

U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Coolbaugh, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, inspects an engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing before a refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 3, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical aerial refueling capability that expands the lethality of the U.S., Allied and partner-nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 05:59
|Photo ID:
|9433207
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-IH537-1177
|Resolution:
|7130x4011
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
