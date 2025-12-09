Stronger together: 100th ARW, 48th FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Raymond Terrones, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental journeyman, conducts preflight diagnostics before a refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 3, 2025. The maintainers and aircrew conducted preflight checks, ensuring the aircraft was well maintained and ready to carry out the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)