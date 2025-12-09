Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior leaders take to the skies: familiarization flight with Col. Diers & Col. Gatto

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Senior leaders take to the skies: familiarization flight with Col. Diers &amp; Col. Gatto

    ITALY

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air base commander, climbs out of a F-16 familiarization flight at Aviano AB, Italy, Dec. 2, 2025. The aircraft was flown by U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 04:36
    Photo ID: 9433117
    VIRIN: 251202-F-MC941-1023
    Resolution: 3372x5068
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior leaders take to the skies: familiarization flight with Col. Diers & Col. Gatto, by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Familiarization flight, F-16, partnership, integration, Aviano

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download