Senior leaders take to the skies: familiarization flight with Col. Diers & Col. Gatto

Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air base commander, climbs out of a F-16 familiarization flight at Aviano AB, Italy, Dec. 2, 2025. The aircraft was flown by U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9433117
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-MC941-1023
|Resolution:
|3372x5068
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
