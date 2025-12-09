Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior leaders take to the skies: familiarization flight with Col. Diers & Col. Gatto [Image 4 of 4]

    Senior leaders take to the skies: familiarization flight with Col. Diers &amp; Col. Gatto

    ITALY

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air base commander, return from a F-16 familiarization flight at Aviano AB, Italy, Dec. 2, 2025. Aviano AB hosts two F-16 fighter squadrons, the 555th Fighter Squadron and the 510th Fighter Squadron, capable of conducting offensive and defensive air combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 04:36
