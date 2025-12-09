Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air base commander, return from a F-16 familiarization flight at Aviano AB, Italy, Dec. 2, 2025. Aviano AB hosts two F-16 fighter squadrons, the 555th Fighter Squadron and the 510th Fighter Squadron, capable of conducting offensive and defensive air combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)