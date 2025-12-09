U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air base commander, return from a F-16 familiarization flight at Aviano AB, Italy, Dec. 2, 2025. Aviano AB hosts two F-16 fighter squadrons, the 555th Fighter Squadron and the 510th Fighter Squadron, capable of conducting offensive and defensive air combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9433116
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-MC941-1027
|Resolution:
|5623x3741
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior leaders take to the skies: familiarization flight with Col. Diers & Col. Gatto [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.