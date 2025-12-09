Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air base commander, return from a F-16 familiarization flight at Aviano AB, Italy, Dec. 2, 2025. Familiarization flights are traditionally authorized to help personnel become more familiar with specific aircraft and can strengthen NATO partnerships through shared experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)