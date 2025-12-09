U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air base commander, return from a F-16 familiarization flight at Aviano AB, Italy, Dec. 2, 2025. Familiarization flights are traditionally authorized to help personnel become more familiar with specific aircraft and can strengthen NATO partnerships through shared experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9433114
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-MC941-1022
|Resolution:
|5648x3758
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior leaders take to the skies: familiarization flight with Col. Diers & Col. Gatto [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.