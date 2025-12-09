U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air base commander, pose for a photo after a F-16 familiarization flight at Aviano AB, Italy, Dec. 2, 2025. Familiarization flights demonstrate core procedures like pre-flight checks, basic aircraft controls, and radio communications, allowing participants to experience the cockpit environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9433113
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-MC941-1026
|Resolution:
|2916x4382
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior leaders take to the skies: familiarization flight with Col. Diers & Col. Gatto [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.