    Senior leaders take to the skies: familiarization flight with Col. Diers & Col. Gatto [Image 1 of 4]

    Senior leaders take to the skies: familiarization flight with Col. Diers &amp; Col. Gatto

    ITALY

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Italian air base commander, pose for a photo after a F-16 familiarization flight at Aviano AB, Italy, Dec. 2, 2025. Familiarization flights demonstrate core procedures like pre-flight checks, basic aircraft controls, and radio communications, allowing participants to experience the cockpit environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 04:36
    Photo ID: 9433113
    VIRIN: 251202-F-MC941-1026
    Resolution: 2916x4382
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: IT
    This work, Senior leaders take to the skies: familiarization flight with Col. Diers & Col. Gatto [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Familiarization flight, F-16, partnership, integration, Aviano

