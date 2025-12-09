USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs from Guam

251204-N-JJ672-1074
GUAM (Dec. 4, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors stand watch in the pilot house aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a sea and anchor evolution while departing Guam, Dec. 4, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)
