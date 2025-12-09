Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs from Guam [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs from Guam

    GUAM

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251204-N-JJ672-1057
    GUAM (Dec. 4, 2025) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Mason Somers stands watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a sea and anchor evolution while departing Guam, Dec. 4, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025
    Photo ID: 9433109
    VIRIN: 251204-N-JJ672-1057
    Resolution: 5254x3613
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

