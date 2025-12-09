Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF conducts Bilateral Okinawa Commanders’ Conference

    III MEF conducts Bilateral Okinawa Commanders' Conference

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. service members with III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Forces Japan, pose for a group photo with members of the Japan Self-Defense Force as part of the Bilateral Okinawa Commanders’ Conference at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2025. The BOCC allows leaders to enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination within and near Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

