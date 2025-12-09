III MEF conducts Bilateral Okinawa Commanders’ Conference

U.S. service members with III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Forces Japan, pose for a group photo with members of the Japan Self-Defense Force as part of the Bilateral Okinawa Commanders’ Conference at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2025. The BOCC allows leaders to enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination within and near Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 04:54
|Photo ID:
|9433106
|VIRIN:
|251210-M-WK421-9956
|Resolution:
|4936x3291
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
