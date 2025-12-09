Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi's Holiday Reception

    NAF Atsugi's Holiday Reception

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 5, 2025) - Command Master Chief Leonard Anderson, command master chief of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, serves himself food during the 2025 Holiday Reception held at Club Trilogy onboard NAF Atsugi. The Holiday Reception is an annual event that brings leaders from the base and the local community together to foster ties and build stronger relationships through cultural exchange. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 00:35
    Photo ID: 9432965
    VIRIN: 251204-D-BB059-1164
    Resolution: 6442x4299
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi’s Holiday Reception [Image 11 of 11], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

