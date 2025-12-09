NAF Atsugi’s Holiday Reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 5, 2025) - Capt. Nicolas Leclerc (right), commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, shakes hands with Hiroyuki Nagai, vice mayor of Ayase City, during the 2025 Holiday Reception held at Club Trilogy onboard NAF Atsugi. The Holiday Reception is an annual event that brings leaders from the base and the local community together to foster ties and build stronger relationships through cultural exchange. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)