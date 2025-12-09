Passing it on

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Incoming Company Commander U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Olivia Stevens receives the company guidon from 352nd CACOM Commander Brig. Gen. Susan Gannon during the 352nd CACOM HHC change of command ceremony, Fort Meade, Md, December 7, 2025. The Change of Command is a tradition meant to symbolize the transfer of authority between commissioned leaders. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. William A. Parsons)