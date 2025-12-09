Incoming Company Commander U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Olivia Stevens receives the company guidon from 352nd CACOM Commander Brig. Gen. Susan Gannon during the 352nd CACOM HHC change of command ceremony, Fort Meade, Md, December 7, 2025. The Change of Command is a tradition meant to symbolize the transfer of authority between commissioned leaders. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. William A. Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 21:07
|Photo ID:
|9432597
|VIRIN:
|251207-A-SB930-2534
|Resolution:
|12791x8527
|Size:
|53.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Passing it on [Image 6 of 6], by SSG William Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.