    New leadership makes a change [Image 5 of 6]

    New leadership makes a change

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Parsons 

    352nd Civil Affairs Command

    Incoming company First Sergeant U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Domonique Anderson receives the company guidon from the new Company Commander Maj. Olivia Stevens during the 352nd CACOM HHC change of responsibility ceremony, Fort Meade, Md, December 7, 2025. The change of responsibility is a tradition meant to symbolize the transfer of authority between enlisted leaders. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. William A. Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 21:07
    Photo ID: 9432579
    VIRIN: 251207-A-SB930-5890
    Resolution: 6382x4255
    Size: 8.54 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, New leadership makes a change [Image 6 of 6], by SSG William Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New leadership makes a change
