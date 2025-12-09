New leadership makes a change

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Incoming company First Sergeant U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Domonique Anderson receives the company guidon from the new Company Commander Maj. Olivia Stevens during the 352nd CACOM HHC change of responsibility ceremony, Fort Meade, Md, December 7, 2025. The change of responsibility is a tradition meant to symbolize the transfer of authority between enlisted leaders. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. William A. Parsons)