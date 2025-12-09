Capt. Binseel hands off the guidon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Outgoing Company Commander U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Dennis Binseel hands the company guidon to 352nd CACOM Commander Brig. Gen. Susan Gannon during the 352nd CACOM HHC change of command ceremony, Fort Meade, Md, December 7, 2025. The change of command is a tradition meant to symbolize the transfer of authority between commissioned leaders. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. William A. Parsons)