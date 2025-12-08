CFAY Holds Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 9, 2025) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) and Cmdr. Andrew Cotherman, CFAY Public Works Officer, take questions from base community at the CFAY Town Hall in the Community Readiness Center December 9, 2025. CFAY leadership discussed how the upcoming projects will affect base community members in the short term and the long term benefits. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)