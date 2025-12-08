CFAY Holds Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 9, 2025) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), opens the CFAY Town Hall in the Community Readiness Center December 9, 2025. Hopkins discussed upcoming construction projects and how they will affect base community members. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)