    CFAY Holds Town Hall

    CFAY Holds Town Hall

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2025

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 9, 2025) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), opens the CFAY Town Hall in the Community Readiness Center December 9, 2025. Hopkins discussed upcoming construction projects and how they will affect base community members. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Holds Town Hall, by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Town Hall

