CFAY Holds Town Hall

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 9, 2025) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), opens the CFAY Town Hall in the Community Readiness Center December 9, 2025. Hopkins discussed upcoming construction projects and how they will affect base community members. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9430552
|VIRIN:
|251209-N-FG395-1003
|Resolution:
|7547x5032
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
