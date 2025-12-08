251122-N-IJ922-1006 SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 22, 2025) –The “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 host a static display of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon for members of Lamba Doria from the city of Gela at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)
|11.21.2025
|12.09.2025 03:30
|9430519
|251122-N-IJ992-1006
|3296x2197
|1.53 MB
|IT
|5
|1
