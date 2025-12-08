aircraft maintenance

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    251112-N-IJ922-1003 SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 12, 2025) – Sailors work on the vertical stabilizer of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)

