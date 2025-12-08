2025 31FW command team holiday tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boxes of chocolates sit in a basket during the 31st Fighter Wing command team holiday tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. The command team travelled throughout Aviano AB handing out chocolates to spread holiday morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)