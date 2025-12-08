2025 31FW command team holiday tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 31st Fighter Wing command team poses for a group photo with members from the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. In an effort to connect with the community of Aviano AB, the command team spent the day visiting Airmen and handing them chocolates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)