    2025 31FW command team holiday tour [Image 5 of 6]

    2025 31FW command team holiday tour

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Fighter Wing command team poses for a group photo with members from the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. In an effort to connect with the community of Aviano AB, the command team spent the day visiting Airmen and handing them chocolates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 02:58
    Photo ID: 9430503
    VIRIN: 251205-F-ZJ681-2273
    Resolution: 7226x4817
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
