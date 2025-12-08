2025 31FW command team holiday tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, hands a box of chocolates to an Airman from the 31st FW during the command team holiday tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. The command team travelled throughout Aviano AB handing out chocolates to spread holiday morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)