2025 31st FW command team holiday tour

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, shakes hands with an Airman from the 31st FW during the command tour holiday tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. In an effort to connect to the community of Aviano AB, the command team spent the day visiting Airmen and handing them chocolates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)