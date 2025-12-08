2025 31FW command team holiday tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, poses for a photo with members from the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. The command team travelled throughout Aviano AB handing out chocolates to spread holiday morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)