U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, poses for a photo with members from the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. The command team travelled throughout Aviano AB handing out chocolates to spread holiday morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 02:58
|Photo ID:
|9430499
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-ZJ681-1218
|Resolution:
|6661x4441
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 31FW command team holiday tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.