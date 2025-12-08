Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251105-N-IJ922-1026 SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 5, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Staci Villela administers a flu shot at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)