251029-N-IJ922-1040 SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 29, 2025) – Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Austen Virgin performs maintenance on a hardpoint of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 02:18
|Photo ID:
|9430480
|VIRIN:
|251029-N-IJ992-1040
|Resolution:
|3286x2191
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, aircraft maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.