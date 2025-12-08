Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25: Knight Riders, Purple Foxes support Air-Delivered Ground Refueling [Image 8 of 12]

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps 7-ton truck towing a M777A2 lightweight 155mm howitzer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, positions for air-delivered ground refueling during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8, 2025. The ADGR capability enables 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing to sustain distributed operations by delivering fuel to forward ground assets, powering mobility, generators, and support vehicles that keep aviation and maneuver forces moving across dispersed environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

