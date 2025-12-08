Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Osan celebrates annual Christmas tree lighting [Image 8 of 8]

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the Osan community gather during the Winter Wonderland event hosted by the 51st Force Support Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2025. The event offered a familiar holiday tradition far from home, helping build connection and support among the Osan community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 22:55
    Photo ID: 9430270
    VIRIN: 251205-F-SA893-1100
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Osan celebrates annual Christmas tree lighting [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas Tree Lighting
    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Air Base

