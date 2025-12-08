Team Osan celebrates annual Christmas tree lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Osan community gather during the Winter Wonderland event hosted by the 51st Force Support Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2025. The event offered a familiar holiday tradition far from home, helping build connection and support among the Osan community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)