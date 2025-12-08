31st MEU and USS Tripoli | Manning the rails in Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, man the rails as the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam, Dec. 08, 2025. The USS Tripoli (LHA 7); USS Robert Smalls (CG 62); and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 are in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)