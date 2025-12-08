Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU and USS Tripoli | Manning the rails in Vietnam

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MEU and USS Tripoli | Manning the rails in Vietnam

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, man the rails as the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam, Dec. 08, 2025. The USS Tripoli (LHA 7); USS Robert Smalls (CG 62); and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 are in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 21:53
    Photo ID: 9430228
    VIRIN: 251208-M-EC903-1245
    Resolution: 4495x3535
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU and USS Tripoli | Manning the rails in Vietnam, by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremonial
    readiness
    partnered
    USINDOPACOM
    Manning the rails

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download