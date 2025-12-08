U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, man the rails as the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam, Dec. 08, 2025. The USS Tripoli (LHA 7); USS Robert Smalls (CG 62); and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 are in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 21:53
|Photo ID:
|9430228
|VIRIN:
|251208-M-EC903-1245
|Resolution:
|4495x3535
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU and USS Tripoli | Manning the rails in Vietnam, by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
