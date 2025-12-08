The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pulls in to Da Nang, Vietnam for a port visit, Dec. 8, 2025. Tripoli; The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62); and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 are in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 21:50
|Photo ID:
|9430222
|VIRIN:
|251207-N-EU502-1018
|Resolution:
|2207x1471
|Size:
|893.61 KB
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli and 31st MEU Man the Rails into Vietnam [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.