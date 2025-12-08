USS Tripoli and 31st MEU Man the Rails into Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pulls in to Da Nang, Vietnam for a port visit, Dec. 8, 2025. Tripoli; The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62); and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 are in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)