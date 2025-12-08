Champion Brigade in Courageous Channel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. German Montalvo, a battalion noncombatant evacuations operations representative assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and Spc. Dylan Terrell, a NEO warden assigned to Forward Support Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, staff a battalion station during Courageous Channel, Dec. 3, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Montalvo and Terrell validated NEO packets brought to them by servicemembers with noncombatant family members. This image was edited to add blur for operations security reasons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)