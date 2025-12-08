Champion Brigade in Courageous Channel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Jeffrey Luo, a noncombatant tracking system operator assigned to Bravo Company, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, fastens a wristband onto a Champion Brigade family member during Courageous Channel, Dec. 3, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Camp Humphreys used the exercise practice evacuating noncombatants. This image was edited to add blur for operations security reasons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)